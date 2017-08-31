'Rick and Morty' season 3 episode 7 release date, spoilers: Reckless tandem to explore the lost city of Atlantis

Promotional photo for "Rick and Morty." Facebook/RickandMorty

In the next episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3, the odd couple will be going on an adventure to Atlantis. However, the installment, titled "The Ricklantis Mixup" will not be coming this weekend but will instead air on Sunday, Sept. 10.

In a new teaser trailer for episode 7, it seems that Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland) may be heading into dangerous territory as he prepares his harpoon for the expedition to Atlantis. Morty Smith (Roiland) also readies his scuba gear for their underwater escapade.

In the next scene, Rick and Morty make it back from Atlantis through the portal after a seemingly dangerous experience. Every episode seems to have them in life-threatening situations as they continually encounter them in their adventures.

In the last episode, the venturesome duo decided to go on a vacation to unwind and relax. They stumbled upon a spa that removed toxins from the body in order to feel rejuvenated. They tried it out and got their toxins extracted, however, their negative selves were also discarded and it caused their personalities to get off-balanced and become nicer.

Their negative selves came back from the detox chamber to get rid of their positive counterparts. Conflict ensued when the good Rick battled his evil version in a series of brawls and laser gunfights. In the end, however, they decided to merge again for the sake of Morty who was already deteriorating physically.

On the official Twitter account of the hit cartoon, the writers informed fans of the delay, saying, "See you in two weeks for a new episode about Atlantis. S— gets [wet] in two weeks."

Thus, viewers will have to be a bit more patient before they see the reckless tandem again.

"Rick and Morty" season 3 episode 7 arrives on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.