Republicans who voted for impeachment sold Trump for 30 pieces of silver - Franklin Graham

Some of Donald Trump's evangelical supporters are staying loyal to the outgoing President despite last week's attack on the Capitol.

Evangelist Franklin Graham blasted the 10 Republicans who voted with the Democrats to impeach Trump over the deadly assault by the President's supporters.

"Shame, shame on the ten Republicans who joined with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in impeaching President Trump yesterday," he wrote in a strongly worded Facebook post.

"After all that he has done for our country, you would turn your back and betray him so quickly? We have never had a president like him in my lifetime."

He then went on to praise Trump for his track record on a number of key policy areas like employment, taxation, China and the Middle East.

"He gave us lower taxes, a strong economy, and low unemployment. He made NATO take notice and pay their own way," he said.

"He had the guts to take on North Korea and meet with their leader personally. He didn't let China walk all over us. Just his Mideast peace initiatives in the last couple of months deserve a Nobel Peace Prize."

Graham, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, also praised Trump for his commitment to the unborn and people of faith.

"He has defended religious liberty like no president before him, and that matters to all people of faith ... He was also the most pro-life president we have ever had."

He said the Democrats had been driven to impeach Trump "because they hate him" and said the Republicans who voted in favour of impeachment had "joined in the feeding frenzy".

"It makes you wonder what the thirty pieces of silver were that Speaker Pelosi promised for this betrayal," he said.

Some critics accused Graham of wrongly likening Trump to Jesus Christ, who was sold for 30 pieces of silver, but he said that impeaching the president would only further divide the country.

"President Trump isn't a perfect person. I don't support or agree with some of the things the President said and did the last couple of weeks. January 6 was a low point in his presidency," Graham said.

"We knew he had flaws when he ran for office in 2016. But I, and millions of others, voted for him because of the platform and policies he promised. I still support those.

"The Democrats have been trying to get rid of the President since the day he took office. What they did yesterday only further divides our nation. I hope President-elect Biden will keep his word and work for unity as he has said."

Tony Perkins, President of the Family Research Council, has also defended Trump against impeachment.

Writing after the impeachment vote, he said: "At the end of the day, this impeachment isn't about banning the president from running for office again.

"The Left lives in a swamp of hypocrites. They say they want to bring civility back. But who can watch what unfolded today and believe it? No one is saying Trump is blameless. What they are saying is that it's time for Democrats to stop using these crisis points to sow further resentment, division, and turmoil."