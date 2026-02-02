Catholic Church in Scotland supports bill to tackle demand for prostitution

Bishop John Keenan, Ash Regan MSP and Bishop Brian McGee. (Photo: Bishops' Conference of Scotland)

Representatives of the Catholic Church in Scotland have written to the First Minister to show support for a law criminalising the purchase of sexual acts.

The Prostitution (Offences and Support) (Scotland) Bill was proposed by independent MSP, Ash Regan, and aims to crackdown on the demand side of the sex industry, rather than on the supply side.

As well as cracking down on buying sex, the bill would also quash previous convictions under section 46 of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982, which criminalises soliciting by prostitutes.

By erasing past convictions related to soliciting, the bill would remove a “significant barrier” to rebuilding lives blighted by prostitution, the letter argues. The bill also provides a right to support for those who have been involved in prostitution.

The letter, written by Bishop John Keenan, representing the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland, said that Regan’s proposed bill represents “a vital step toward protecting some of the most vulnerable individuals in our society and addressing the systemic harms associated with prostitution in Scotland.”

Bishop Keenan said that reducing prostitution and dealing with exploitation, coercion and harm is “both compelling and necessary”. The letter added that by challenging demand rather than supply, the law would stop punishing those who are themselves victims of trauma and exploitation.

“Evidence from Scotland and beyond demonstrates that prostitution is deeply rooted in vulnerability. A disproportionate number of those involved have experienced childhood sexual abuse, time in care, grooming, and other forms of trauma," he said.

Supporters of the bill hope that targeting demand will have a knock-on effect on the dark world of human trafficking, which is closely linked with the sex industry.

"While not all individuals in prostitution are trafficked, trafficking for sexual exploitation is a documented and significant issue in Scotland," the letter continues.

"International comparisons show a clear connection between demand for prostitution and trafficking, with countries adopting demand-reduction legislation seeing meaningful reductions in exploitation and criminal activity.”

Bishop Keenan concluded the letter to the First Minister saying, “I recognise that political views on the Bill vary, and expect Parliament to provide considerable scrutiny from which the Bill can benefit, but I believe Scotland has an important opportunity to demonstrate leadership in the protection of vulnerable women and girls, the prevention of trafficking, and the promotion of equality. I urge you and your Government to support the Bill as it proceeds through Parliament.”