Concerns raised over theological bias in AI Bible chatbots

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Concerns about the theological influence of AI-powered Bible chatbots were raised at a conference held earlier this month and hosted by the University of Cambridge’s Faculty of Divinity.

The conference followed the publication of new research by Bible Society into how artificial intelligence interprets Scripture.

The findings, presented at the conference bringing together theologians, church leaders and AI specialists, suggests that popular Bible chatbots frequently promote a narrow theological outlook, most commonly reflecting US evangelical approaches, rather than the diversity of Christian traditions.

Experts warned that this bias is often presented without qualification, leaving users unaware that alternative interpretations exist.

The research, titled AI, Bible Apps and Theological Bias, examined responses from five widely used Bible chatbots: ChatGPT, Bible GPT, Cross Talk, Biblia Chat and Bible Chat.

Bible Society tested the apps using a set of common theological and biblical questions in collaboration with a group of theologians.

While many answers were described as clear, accessible and pastoral in tone, researchers found that they regularly framed one interpretive approach as definitive, with little reference to historical, sacramental or tradition-based readings of Scripture.

Speaking at the conference, contributors noted that the speed and confidence with which AI delivers answers could discourage deeper engagement with the biblical text.

Simplified responses, they said, risk replacing the slower and more reflective processes of study and interpretation that have traditionally shaped Christian theology.

Theology and technology researcher Dr Jonas Kurlberg, who was involved in the study, said the rapid uptake of AI tools for Bible reading makes scrutiny essential.

With millions of users already turning to chatbots for spiritual guidance, he warned that AI is influencing not only how people access Scripture, but how they understand its authority and meaning.

According to the research, AI-generated responses tend to prioritise evangelical modes of interpretation, with little acknowledgement of symbolic, spiritual or tradition-based perspectives.

Dr Kurlberg said this imbalance is particularly significant because AI answers are often assumed to be neutral or factual, reducing the likelihood that users will critically engage with them.

Despite the concerns, researchers also identified positive features in the chatbot responses.

Many adopted a pastoral voice, emphasising compassion, grace and God’s love. In some cases, chatbots offered reassurance and emotional support, prompting discussion about whether such tools are beginning to take on roles traditionally associated with pastoral care.

Biblical theologian Dr Zoltán Schwáb cautioned that the ease of AI access may undermine the formative struggle of interpreting Scripture.

While traditional scholarship requires time, context and sustained effort, he said, AI offers instant answers that may limit deeper understanding.

He suggested that the Church support people in using AI properly: “I think it's important to teach people how to use it, or not to use it, to develop certain habits and disciplines. All of this is related to perhaps a more theoretical question: What is the purpose of reading or studying the Bible? I wonder if wrestling with the biblical text is often more important than receiving the answer to your question?”

Dr Schwáb argued that future AI tools should help users encounter a broader range of interpretations while also supporting deeper engagement within their own traditions.

He warned that as chatbots begin to function like teachers or mentors, they carry increased responsibility - and potential risk if they lack theological balance.

Bible Society’s Director of Content and Digital Strategy, Toby Beresford, said the findings highlight both challenges and opportunities for churches in an increasingly digital landscape.

Describing the online world as a “digital continent”, he said spiritual formation is already happening at scale in these spaces.

“We are on a mission in these digital nations,” he stated. “At stake is the theological shaping of billions of souls.”

Bible Society is now developing its own AI-based Bible tool, including a pilot project aimed at Chinese-speaking users, with the goal of encouraging deeper engagement with Scripture rather than offering quick or simplified answers.