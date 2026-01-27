Study finds ‘Quiet Revival’ report has boosted evangelicals’ confidence in sharing faith

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A new survey suggests that UK evangelicals are feeling more confident about speaking openly about their Christian faith, with the greatest impact seen among younger adults and black British Christians.

The research found that almost half of evangelicals believe their confidence in sharing their faith has increased since the publication of the Bible Society's Quiet Revival report in April 2025.

The report attracted international attention for claiming to show renewed interest in Christianity and rising church attendance, particularly among men and young people.

The latest findings are drawn from on an online survey of 2,004 evangelicals across Britain, commissioned by Jersey Road, a communications agency, and carried out by research and polling firm Whitestone Insight between November 27 and December 2, 2025. The study forms part of the Evangelical Trust Tracker, a twice-yearly study examining how Christian organisations and campaigns are perceived.

Jersey Road’s chief executive, Gareth Russell, said the findings suggest that the Quiet Revival report prompted both UK and global conversation around renewed Christian interest, while also encouraging churches across denominations and enhancing evangelicals’ confidence in talking about their faith.

Overall, 48% of respondents said the Quiet Revival had boosted their confidence in expressing their faiths to others, compared with 27% who said it had not.

The effect was most pronounced among younger age groups.

Confidence rose sharply among those aged 18 to 24 (68%), 25 to 34 (84%) and 35 to 44 (77%), while older evangelicals were significantly less likely (just 40%) to report a change.

Clear differences also emerged along ethnic lines. More than three-quarters (77%) of black evangelicals surveyed indicated a higher level of confidence when speaking about their faith following the report’s release, compared with just over four in 10 (41%) white evangelicals.

Bible Society’s director of research and impact, Rhiannon McAleer, one of the Quiet Revival report’s co-authors, said the data reflected what researchers had already begun to observe.

She said: “As well as noting an overall rise in church attendance, we found a general rise in openness to faith and curiosity about the Bible, particularly among younger adults.

"It's really important that the Church seizes this opportunity and invests in Bible-based discipleship, so that this becomes a long-term trajectory of growth.”

Chief executive of Whitestone Insight Andrew Hawkins said: “It is striking that by a ratio of 2:1 evangelical Christians say are more confident than less so in sharing their faith when they feel their hearers are more open to the gospel.

"That this is concentrated among younger Christians, and – interestingly – men, is particularly significant.”

He also noted, however, that the increase in confidence was less evident among people in lower socio-economic groups and in rural areas, suggesting that further work is needed to ensure faith conversations reach across all communities.