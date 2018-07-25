Reading around: 4 Bible verses Christians take out of context

'A text without a context is a pretext.'

It's good advice, but it's surprising how often Christians ignore it. There are some parts of Scripture we're fond of quoting out of context – and the danger is that by not paying attention to the verses or the story around the bits we happen to like, we're creating a false idea of what they really do mean.

Here are five verses Christian need to be sure to get right.

Aaron Burden/Unsplash

1. 'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future' (Jeremiah 29:11).

This is a verse used to justify the idea that 'God has a wonderful plan for your life' – that he has plans for each one of us, and we will all be prosperous and have a bright and hopeful future.

The trouble is, that's not what the verse means. God is talking, not to us who live in the 21st century, but to the Jews who were in exile in Babylon. He's telling them that after 70 years he will bring them back.

This is a lovely verse, and it does express a certain spiritual truth – that God wants the best for us. But we shouldn't assume it means he has a tailor-made, individual plan for each one of us, or that there's something wrong if our lives aren't working out as we think they should.

2. 'For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them' (Matthew 18:20) .

This is a verse that's often used at a poorly-attended prayer meeting or Bible study, to raise the spirits of those who are there. There might be only a few of us, but Christ is here too, and that's all that matters.

And of course that's true. But that isn't what the verse actually means.

In context, Jesus is talking about church discipline. He has just told his disciples how they are to handle disputes among themselves, and that he has giving them an authority that derives from his own. The 'two or three' are the witnesses in a disciplinary case.

So using this verse to encourage a small meeting is to misuse it. It's about spiritual authority, and how the authority of the church is backed up by Christ himself.

3. 'Do not judge, or you too will be judged' (Matthew 7:1).

This text is sometimes used against Christians who express an opinion that runs counter to society's current values. 'Judging' is seen as 'judgmentalism'.

The truth is that we judge all the time. We have instinctive reactions when someone does something wrong. We live in a moral universe and we are continually navigating our way through it, trying to do the right thing. 'Do not judge' can't possibly mean what it says.

The clue is in the context, where Jesus says, 'For in the same way as you judge others, you will be judged.' In other words, yes, judge other people – but only as harshly as you judge yourself. His target isn't judging, but hypocritical judging.

In fact, judging is essential not just to being a Christian, but to being human. We make moral choices. Some things are right and some are wrong, and it's vital that we distinguish between them – humbly, slowly and kindly, but we have to recognise and choose.

4. 'I can do everything through him who gives me strength' (Philippians 4:13).

This is a verse that's used to encourage those who are flagging – and it might sometimes be OK to use it like that. But it isn't a blanket promise that God will bless and equip us for anything we decide to do.

Its context is that Paul is reflecting on the sufferings he has been through for the sake of the faith. He thinks about what has been done to him because of the gospel, and the lessons he has learned. It's his experience that God has seen him through it all.

That's very different from using the verse as a kind of trump card to get us out of trouble when we've bitten off more than we can chew and outrun our strength or capability because we haven't been thoughtful or prayerful enough. God blesses faithfulness, but he does not generally bless foolishness.

