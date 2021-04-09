Prince Philip dead at 99

Nate Flannagan

Prince Philip is shown in this 2017 file photo.Reuters

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace has announced on Friday 9 April.

Prince Philip, who is the longest-serving consort to a monarch in British history, passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Friday: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

The Duke of Edinburgh had been admitted to hospital for an extended period recently, and was last seen in public on March 16 as he left the King Edward VII hospital, following heart surgery at St Bartholomew's Hospital.

He had initially been admitted to hospital on 16 February after feeling unwell.  However, that stay was extended and it was later announced that he was being treated for an infection.

Following 13 nights in King Edward VII hospital, he was transferred to St Bartholomew's for specialist cardiac treatment. On 3 March 2021, the Duke had "a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition".

Eventually after 28 nights as an in-patient, Prince Philip was reunited with the Queen at Windsor. It had been his longest ever hospital stay.

In 2020, he was pictured at Princess Beatrice's wedding, and photographed alongside the Queen for his 99th birthday in June.

His final official photo was released in November 2021, when Prince Philip was photographed sitting with the Queen at Windsor Castle as they shared a card made by their great grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, just priot to their 73rd wedding anniversary.

