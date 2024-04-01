Prime Minister thanks churches for 'incredible' work in Easter message

The Prime Minister has thanked churches and Christian communities for the "incredible" work they do in their local communities.

In his Easter message, Rishi Sunak spoke about the "Christian values of compassion, charity and self-sacrifice".

He also paid tribute to Christians "supporting those in need and demonstrating what it means to love thy neighbour".

He said that Easter was a "chance to pause and reflect" and spend "precious" time with the family, but he also reflected on those suffering because of their Christian faith around the world.

"Many I know will also be thinking of those in pain and suffering around the world and Christians persecuted because of their faith who are unable to celebrate Easter freely," he said.