Pray for a 'quick resolution' to teacher strikes

Christians are being asked to pray after teachers in England went on strike this week.

Teachers are asking for a pay rise in line with inflation and rising living costs but they are also striking over workload and the impact of underfunding in the sector on schools and students.

Rev Julian Gadsby, Church Engagement Specialist at the London Institute for Contemporary Christianity (LICC), said the strikes raised important questions about the value being placed on education.

He said that there were practical things Christians could do to support teachers and schools, such as donating books, volunteering as a school governor, or sharing words of encouragement with those working in the sector.

He asked Christians to pray that the dispute would be resolved quickly and for the Church to find ways to support education.

"Fair pay, working conditions, the long-term impact on students, and even the future of education are at the heart of the dispute. For me, this raises a question: what value do we place on education - individually and as a society?" he said.

"Teaching the next generation is something every society must invest in if it's to flourish. Like any investment, what you get out depends on what you put in. It's why we need the best teachers – and the best environments and attitudes for learning.

"Let's pray for a quick resolution to this crisis. And let's seek ways to create an educational environment in which all can give and receive their best – both now and after the disputes are, God willing, resolved."