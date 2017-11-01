Pope Francis' confession: I fall asleep while praying

It has happened to all of us but perhaps it's refreshing to hear it from the top.

Pope Francis has confessed to falling asleep while praying.

But it is not just the Holy Father who admits he has nodded off while in conversation with Our Lord. He also says a number of the Church's famous saints did the same.

'When I pray, sometimes I fall asleep,' he said in an episode of a Catholic TV2000 television programme published on YouTube.

'Saint Therese did it too,' he added referring to the 19th century French nun.

Pope Francis prays in front of the Virgin Mary statue at Caacupe church in Caacupe, outside of Asuncion, Paraguay, July 11, 2015. REUTERS

But the 80-year-old offered comfort to those guilty of some shut-eye while appearing to pray. He said Christians were called to feel like children lying in their fathers' arms – a place conducive to napping therefore, he implied.

Despite his advancing years the pontiff has extraordinary energy and plans a six-day trip to Myanmar and Bangladesh at the end of this month.

His characteristically joyful and enthusiastic approach comes with its restrictions though – he is tucked up in bed by 9pm each night. However that does allow him to wake at 4am for morning prayer – or possibly another nap!