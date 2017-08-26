Entertainment
PlayStation Plus September 2017 free games rumors: Indie and multiplayer games up for grabs

Nica Cruz

Free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers for the month of September will be announced by August's end.Reuters/ Charles Platiau

Free games are in store once again this September for subscribers of PlayStation Plus, and players are anticipating Sony's official announcement by August's end.

PS Plus subscribers will get several free games for their PlayStation 4 (PS4), PS3 and Vita consoles. Following the subscription increase in Europe by Aug. 31, fans can expect an excellent selection of games for avid supporters of the developer company.

Fans at PlayStation Universe are predicting that "Ratchet & Clank" (Sony), "Steep" (Ubisoft), "Terraria" (505 Games), "The Talos Principle" (Croteam), and "Firewatch" (Camp Santo Productions) will be included in the September lineup of free games for PS Plus subscribers.

Ubisoft is hoping to get more supporters for "Steep" before they release the Winter Olympics expansion, so it makes sense to allow the game to be downloaded for free. Both "Terraria" and "Ratchet & Clank" are getting updates and upgrades. "The Talos Principle" and "Firewatch" are the indie players in the lineup, looking to raise their profiles with the already established PS Plus market of subscribers.

Meanwhile, Twinfinite is hoping for "Payday 2: Crimewave Edition" (Sony), "Nidhogg" (Messhof Games), "Deformers" (Ready at Dawn), and "Tiny Trax" (FuturLab).

Since "Payday" and "Deformers" are both multiplayer games, it will make sense for Sony to release them for free to encourage several players to grab the games while they're available. "Nidhogg" is also a sensible choice, because it allows players to sample the game before buying its sequel. "Tiny Trax" is a virtual reality game and a PSVR exclusive game, which means it will find no competition with users of HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

Sony earlier announced an increase in subscription rates last July for players in New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

While the annual subscription fee of $89.95 will not be increased, the quarterly price will go from $32.95 to $39.95, and the monthly fee will rise from $11.95 to $12.95.

The price increase will be effective beginning Aug. 31.

