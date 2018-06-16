Churches that are vulnerable to hate attacks to benefit from extra £1m in government funding

Pixabay/pixel2013

The British government has announced an additional £1m in funding to support places of worship that have suffered or could be vulnerable to hate attacks.

The funding is available to churches, mosques, temples and gurdwaras in England and Wales that have been the victim of hate attacks in the last two years or feel that they are at risk of such attacks. Assistance for synagogues is covered by a separate scheme under the Community Security Trust.

Places of worship have until 10 August 2018 to apply to the fund, which makes up to £56,000 available towards the cost of security measures to protect their premises from the threat of hate crimes.

The hate attacks may include graffiti, the defacing of religious symbols, or attacks on worshippers, but additional guidance said that funding would not be available for improvements, lead theft, security upgrades, measures to tackle anti-social behaviour or other criminality that is not considered a hate crime.

Prime Minister, Theresa May said freedom of worship, respect, and tolerance for people of different faiths was fundamental to the nation's values and that she was 'determined to stamp out extremism and hate crime wherever it occurs.'

'Security at places of worship is important to provide congregations with peace of mind, but let me be clear – where groups or individuals incite hatred or are engaged in vile, religiously motivated criminal activity, they should expect to be prosecuted and face the full force of the law,' she said.

The Places of Worship Security Funding scheme was launched in 2016 and is worth £2.4 million in total. It has so far helped 89 places of worship improve their security by introducing measures like perimeter fencing and security lighting, and installing CCTV cameras and alarm systems.

Applications can be made for security projects costing up to £70,000 and the places of worship are requireed to pay 20 percent towards the total cost.

Minister for Countering Extremism, Baroness Williams said: 'Communities being able to worship their religion free from intimidation, violence or abusive behaviour is a vital principle at the heart of the values we share in this country. This scheme has already helped many places of worship bolster their security and we encourage those who have suffered from or fear hate crime attacks to apply.'

Dr John Inge, the Bishop of Worcester and lead bishop for the Church of England on churches and cathedrals, welcomed the extra funding, saying it was 'a reminder of the real threat posed by attacks on our public spaces, including places of worship.'

He said there was a need for churches to balance accessability with ensuring the safety of worshippers and the buildings themselves.

'Freedom to worship without fear is a fundamental right which we cherish as a nation,' he said. 'An attack on a place of worship, whatever faith or denomination, is an attack on our culture and values as a country. Communities must therefore work together to be vigilant, and not tolerate hate crime in any form.'

More information about bidding for the Places of Worship Security Fund can be found here.