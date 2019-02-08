Paula Gooder to serve as Chancellor of St Paul's

New Testament scholar Dr Paula Gooder has been appointed as Chancellor of St Paul's Cathedral.

Gooder has served as director of Mission Learning and Development at the Diocese of Birmingham and as Theologian in Residence at Bible Society after being a lecturer in New Testament and biblical studies. Her books include Phoebe, Journey to the Empty Tomb, Body: Biblical Spirituality for the Whole Person and Heaven. She is a Church of England lay reader and the first unordained person to serve in the role.

As Chancellor, she will be responsible for growing and leading the cathedral's theological and learning programme, a major part of its work, as well as relating these creatively to engagement with the arts and with St Paul's overall mission and outreach.

Speaking of her appointment, she said: 'I was honoured and delighted to be offered the post of Chancellor at St Paul's Cathedral and am very excited about working with the Chapter and the rest of the Cathedral team in the years ahead.'

The Bishop of London, Sarah Mullally, said: 'I am thrilled that Paula will be joining us at St Paul's Cathedral. Her gifts in writing, lecturing and theology are well known throughout the Church, and that knowledge and experience will play an integral role in helping the Cathedral further develop its mission and outreach across London and beyond. This is a hugely significant appointment and I believe that St Paul's Chapter will become a model for lay and ordained leaders working creatively together for the kingdom of God.'

The Dean of St Paul's, David Ison, said: 'Having benefited from Paula's ministry at St Paul's on many occasions, we are delighted to welcome her here on a permanent basis as a Christian minister, and look forward to working with her to touch the lives of many with the good news of the Christian Gospel.'