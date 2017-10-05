Patheos invite Mark Driscoll to blog on their site

On Monday, Mark Driscoll announced that he would be moving his blog to Patheos, which describes itself as 'the world's leading multi-faith site dedicated hosting the conversation on faith'.

Mark Driscoll has shared in the past that God told him to leave Mars Hill church.

The announcement received negative attention on Twitter. One person replied to Driscoll's tweet: 'You've sown hate & discord & are not repentant for your dehumanizing, sexist leadership.'

You've sown hate & discord & are not repentant for your dehumanizing, sexist leadership. This is disappointing. No thanks @Patheos. — James Matichuk (@Jamichuk) October 4, 2017

Another tweeted: 'This is mind-boggling to me. I am all for forgiveness and reconciliation, but not for glorification of a reputation borne in spiritual abuse'. Several Twitter users have criticised Patheos for giving Driscoll a platform.

Please don't give a platform to Mark Driscoll! This does damage to abuse survivors. If he's repentant he would stay out of the spotlight. — Mike Sloan (@mikeasloan) October 3, 2017 Why would you lend your platform to such a goldbricking charlatan? — Chubbs Olson (@ChubbsOlson) October 3, 2017

Critics have tweeted their complaints using the hashtag #NoDriscoll, and it is suspected that Driscoll has blocked all those who have used the hashtag.

So this is what happens if you tweet in the #NoDriscoll tag. No other interactions. Sure that's what you want, @Patheos? pic.twitter.com/1vZekUS8oR — Joi (@Joi_the_Artist) October 3, 2017

Other Twitter users, however, have sent Driscoll their congratulations.

Patheos contributors themselves have not responded positively to the decision to invite Driscoll. Jonathan Aigner, a blogger on the site, wrote a post on Tuesday entitled 'There Goes the Neighborhood: What I Think About Mark Driscoll's Move to Patheos'. In the post, he recalled the earlier controversies in which Driscoll has been embroiled and commented:

'Though he is now a "colleague" here, I claim no association with him. I flee from his hostile theology. I reject his ministerial philosophy. I abhor his abusive treatment of women and anyone else he perceives to be "weak." I defy his nasty concept of masculinity.'

'I wish we would have all learned our lesson. I wish he would just go away', he wrote.

'I will do what I can to hold him accountable.'

Driscoll is a controversial figure in the evangelical world. As pastor of Mars Hill, it is claimed that his sermons received 15 million views online per year. The church, which he co-founded in 1996, reached 4,000 members in five states and fifteen locations, before his resignation in 2014.

However, he was forced to resign in October 2014 after complaints made by the church's elders that his leadership style was aggressive, verbally violent, and bullying. The church was dissolved soon after his departure though he has since relaunched his ministry at a church in Scottsdale, Arizona which he opened in 2016.

He has also been involved in scandals relating to plagiarism, perceived misogyny, and hostile comments posted under the pseudonym 'William Wallace II'.