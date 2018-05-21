Offset says he thanks God everyday following near fatal car crash

Migos member and rapper Offset was in a car crash that completely wrecked his Dodge Challenger last Wednesday but he lived to tell about his harrowing experience, as well as thank God for saving him.

Instagram/Offsetyrn Rapper Offset's Dodge Challenger was a total wreck after a crash.

Police found the rapper's vehicle abandoned in Atlanta at around 2:30 a.m. on May 16. By then, however, Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was already receiving treatment at a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Offset did not stay long for his treatment and took to Instagram the next day to share a photo of the car wreck. He wrote in the caption, "This is why I thank God every day. I could have been dead from this accident." The rapper also added that God is real and that He saves lives.

Police, however, are still investigating the circumstances to the accident as no one from Offset's crew called 911 for help from the cops or first responders. The cops also said they only received a call about an abandoned vehicle on the road and enlisted help from a tow truck to remove the obstruction.

Cardi B, Offset's fiancée who is pregnant with their first child, said in a deleted post on Twitter that Offset apparently tried to swerve and hit a tree because he was avoiding a person standing in the middle of the road. The man was allegedly a drug addict who was trying to get himself killed.

"But God do unexplainable things!" Cardi B said, as per Billboard. "Luckily a man was walking by, walked him home and just vanished. The Lord is real."

Since the accident, Offset has been seen recording in a studio while still wearing his hospital brace.

Offset and Cardi B have said in previous interviews that they have been looking to buy a house in Atlanta for their growing family. The couple got engaged in October but have not yet revealed their wedding plans.