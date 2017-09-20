Nintendo Switch news: Old SNES and NES games coming to Switch

A promotional image for Nintendo Switch Facebook/NintendoSwitch

Nintendo is back at it again, as the gaming giant announces that its classic Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) and Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) games will be ported over to Nintendo Switch.

Fans will have another reason to love the new handheld device from Nintendo, as a host of old games from the '90s including "Super Mario Bros. 3," "Balloon Fight," and "Dr. Mario" will be in a compilation of classic titles to be made available for Switch. This compilation will be dubbed as "Arcade Archives" since most of the classic games included first appeared in arcades back in the '90s.

Titles like "Balloon Fight," "Ice Climber," "Pinball," "Clu Clu Land," and "Super Mario Bros." will be arriving soon after. The "Arcade Archives" versions of the classic titles will also include subtle differences and changes which were not present in the '90s versions.

The popularity of this gesture from Nintendo even had Express UK suggesting that fans build a Nintendo classic cabinet for the Switch that resembles an old arcade machine. Designs for the said cabinet have already been shared by Switch enthusiasts.

Keeping in line with the nostalgia theme, Nintendo has even reportedly hidden an Easter egg within the Switch in the form of data for the old NES game "Golf." The classic game can be played by up to two players and apparently supports motion-control from the Switch.

"Golf" was subliminally teased by Nintendo months prior to the game's discovery. Back in July, a Twitter post, which has now been taken down, teased a supposed NES emulator named "Flog" for the Switch operating system. Dataminers only recently discovered that it was "Golf" spelled backward.

The "Arcade Archive" project of Nintendo will be released on Sept. 27 for Switch.