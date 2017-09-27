'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker' news: Gameplay trailer released, beta test announced

A promotional image for "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations." Facebook/Boruto_SNS

Bandai Namco released a new trailer for "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" at this year's Tokyo Game Show. The footage highlights the upcoming game's avatar system along with its Ninja League mode.

According to Siliconera, the gameplay trailer shows the objective of the game, which is the main character's journey to becoming the best ninja in the world. "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" is about the gathering of many different ninjas from all over the world as they battle to win the title of the strongest in the Ninja League.

There will be four teams that will be placed in battles and players must endure those. Anyone in the team can lead the group to victory with the proper use of skills such as ninjutsu, combat and even co-op. The online stage of Ninja League is set in the Hidden Leaf Village.

The players in the game now have the choice to create their own avatars. They don't just pick a character but rather they can create their own version as they customize the look of their ninja. They will be given the freedom to choose what kind of hairstyle and hair color they want for their avatar. Everything from facial features to wardrobe can be customized using the avatar system.

Bandai Namco has also announced that they will be coming out with a beta test for "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" before its official release in the market. However, the developer has not said anything about when the beta test will be available and this is something that fans might want to stay tuned for.

Meanwhile, the official release date for "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" has been set for early next year. The game will be available to play on PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows PC and Xbox One.