Missouri is first US state to ban abortion after historic Roe v Wade decision

Missouri has become the first US state to ban abortion following Friday's decision by the Supreme Court to strike down Roe v Wade.

Roe v Wade was overturned by Supreme Court justices 6-3 in a landmark decision that overturns 50 years of enshrined abortion rights.

The court said there was no constitutional right to abortion and that it was up to individual states to decide whether it should be permitted or not.

"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," the ruling said.

Soon after the decision was released on Friday morning, Missouri's Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed a ban on abortion in the state.

"This is a monumental day for the sanctity of life," he said.

Over 10 other states are expected to follow suit - Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Schmitt issued an opinion to the Missouri Revisor of Statutes on Friday that triggers parts of Missouri's House Bill 126, effectively ending abortion in the state.

Section 188.017 states that "no abortion shall be performed or induced upon a woman, except in cases of medical emergency."

The opinion issued by the Missouri Attorney General's Office means that all abortions outside of medical emergencies are now outlawed in Missouri.

"Today, following the United States Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe v Wade, with the issuance of an attorney general opinion, my office has yet again reinforced Missouri's dedication to protecting the sanctity of life, both born and unborn," said Schmitt.

"With this attorney general opinion, my office has effectively ended abortion in Missouri, becoming the first state in the country to do so following the court's ruling.

"My office has been fighting to uphold the sanctity of life since I became attorney general, culminating in today's momentous court ruling and attorney general opinion. I will continue the fight to protect all life, born and unborn."