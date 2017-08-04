'Mindhunter' release date, spoilers, trailer news: FBI agent will explore the minds of serial killers
A new series titled "Mindhunter" is coming soon to the streaming service Netflix. The drama series will explore the early days of serial killer profiling and the harsh discoveries that were associated with it.
A new trailer was released recently which gives viewers a sneak peek of what they can expect from the show. The opening scene starts out with a grisly photograph of a dead body with a voiceover declaring, "It is not easy butchering people." FBI agent Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) is seen taking notes from a supposed serial killer who says that killing people is hard work.
It is hinted here that back in the 1970s, the FBI did not have adequate profiles of serial killers; hence Ford is taking on the challenge of interviewing captured murderers in order to understand their psyche.
However, the trailer also shows that Ford may be heading for some obstacles when FBI officers insist that the captured killers should be eliminated and not examined. They should not be commiserated with but be electrocuted.
The series is based on the book "Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit" which was written by John Douglas and Mark Olshaker. It is produced by David Fincher who is known for "Fight Club," "Seven" and "Gone Girl."
One interesting bit of information revealed in the preview is that serial killers don't think they are guilty; therefore, it would be hard to convict them because they would always declare themselves innocent. It is implied here that Ford will make more breakthroughs with serial killers in the course of the series.
Ford's partner Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) states at the end of the trailer, "How do we get ahead of crazy if we don't know how crazy thinks?"
Netflix will stream all episodes of "Mindhunter" on Friday, Oct. 13.
-
If Marvel Comics was Christian, it would look like this: a pastor's dogged pursuit of a comic Bible
"For me, it's always been about outreach and engaging other people who are not a part of the Christian conversation," says Art Ayris, creator of the Kingstone graphic novel Bible.
-
Jim Bob Duggar predicts which of the Duggar kids will have the next baby in the expanding clan
Some of them have kids already and others have just got married, while Joseph and Kendra Caldwell are preparing to get married soon.
- How do you beat Christian Festival High Syndrome?
- Hope: 4 key passages from the New Testament to give us courage in dark times
- 'We have a crisis': Are internships a way of solving the Church's young adult problem?
- Why do US evangelicals think poor people are lazy – and what does the Bible really say?
- Counting the cost: Why I'm (mostly) glad to be a clergy child
- Christians against a godless state? Another evangelical takes his conscience to court
- How churches are solving holiday hunger
- Terry Waite: After 5 years in solitary confinement, what did he learn?
- 3 reasons I'm not an atheist (and I'm still a Christian)
- Ukraine's forgotten crisis: How ordinary Christian heroes are bringing hope to the hopeless
- 'Miracle baby' pastor Gilbert Deya extradited to face child trafficking charges
- US evangelicals likely to believe poverty is your own fault
- Christian Today explainer: What's happening in Venezuela?
- Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr, Russian lawyer meeting
- 'This is our village': How local Christians and a Catholic charity are rebuilding an Iraqi community brick by brick