'Mindhunter' release date, spoilers, trailer news: FBI agent will explore the minds of serial killers

A new series titled "Mindhunter" is coming soon to the streaming service Netflix. The drama series will explore the early days of serial killer profiling and the harsh discoveries that were associated with it.

A new trailer was released recently which gives viewers a sneak peek of what they can expect from the show. The opening scene starts out with a grisly photograph of a dead body with a voiceover declaring, "It is not easy butchering people." FBI agent Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) is seen taking notes from a supposed serial killer who says that killing people is hard work.

It is hinted here that back in the 1970s, the FBI did not have adequate profiles of serial killers; hence Ford is taking on the challenge of interviewing captured murderers in order to understand their psyche.

However, the trailer also shows that Ford may be heading for some obstacles when FBI officers insist that the captured killers should be eliminated and not examined. They should not be commiserated with but be electrocuted.

The series is based on the book "Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit" which was written by John Douglas and Mark Olshaker. It is produced by David Fincher who is known for "Fight Club," "Seven" and "Gone Girl."

Advertisement

One interesting bit of information revealed in the preview is that serial killers don't think they are guilty; therefore, it would be hard to convict them because they would always declare themselves innocent. It is implied here that Ford will make more breakthroughs with serial killers in the course of the series.

Ford's partner Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) states at the end of the trailer, "How do we get ahead of crazy if we don't know how crazy thinks?"

Netflix will stream all episodes of "Mindhunter" on Friday, Oct. 13.