Michael W Smith and Andrea Bocelli team up for film about faith, hope and family

(CP) Christian singer Michael W Smith teamed up with iconic tenor Andrea Bocelli for a new film where he both testifies and sings about his faith in Christ.

"The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli," produced by Christian broadcasting network TBN, will be in theaters from Palm Sunday (April 2) through Easter Sunday (April 9). The film follows Bocelli and his wife, Veronica, as they travel on horseback through the stunning hills and valleys of the Italian countryside and discuss faith, hope and family with their friends, including Smith.

"He's got a huge following, and he's an extraordinary talent, to say the least, and people pay attention. When you got a faith intersecting with culture, and it's hopeful ... it's pretty extraordinary," Smith told The Christian Post at the film's premiere.

"I think it's a great opportunity to be able to tell people what the truth really is," the legendary worship leader continued. "What's the truth do every time? It sets you free!"

"There's a lot of people who are desperate. It's been a rough two years, and people have been isolated, and they're looking for the truth in all the wrong places," Smith added.

"The Journey" features performances from Bocelli, Smith and other famous singers and musicians, including 2CELLOS, Tori Kelly, Clara Barbier Serrano, Tauren Wells, TAYA, 40 Fingers and Katherine Jenkins, who joined him on a tour of cathedrals and burial sites of the apostles and saints.

A message Smith wanted to share with the world today is that: "Jesus is the answer. That's just plain and simple."

"I think a lot of people maybe have been burned by the church and they've had some not-so-good experiences in church. I'm one of them. But it wasn't catastrophic for me. Thank God my mom and dad were amazing. But to me, this whole thing is about identity. It's all about identity, he told CP.

"When you fully get this revelation that Jesus really is who He said He was, that He not only loves you, but He actually really likes you. Not only does He like you, but He's also extremely fond of you; He just wants to have a relationship with you. Everything changes!"

The West Virginia native said when the light bulb goes off about the truth of God, people see the world from a completely different worldview.

"I am a testimony of one who was dead and got brought back because of my Savior and my Jesus and what He did for me," Smith testified. "It's propelled me. I could have never orchestrated this for four decades I've been making music."

The "Draw Me Close to You" singer also offered advice for those who are trying to figure out how to start their journey of faith: "You're not here by mistake, and I pray that as you watch this film that something will click. That you'll reconnect, or connect for the first time, why you are here because you are not here by mistake," Smith assured.

"I believe there's a destiny on your life, and I pray that you'll not only sense it, but you'll feel something well up inside of you, and then your life is forever changed."

Tickets for "The Journey" are now available for purchase.

