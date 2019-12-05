Mary Berry joins Salvation Army's spectacular Christmas concert at the Royal Albert Hall

The Royal Albert Hall was filled with festive music and carol singing last night for the Salvation Army's annual Christmas concert.

British baking legend Mary Berry was at the spectacular event on Wednesday night where she gave a reading, as did Eastenders and Emmerdale star Stephen Rahmen-Hughes.

Berry said: "The Salvation Army and Christmas are synonymous in many people's minds, and the concert was a great start to the festive season and a wonderful celebration of the Army's work throughout the year.

"I was very glad to play my part with a reading."

There were live performances from the female classical trio Athena, singer-songwriter Claas P Jambor and the Fanfare Team from the Band of the Household Cavalry.

A beautiful Christmas repertoire was performed by the Salvation Army International Staff Band and Songsters.

Malaika Oringo, a survivor of modern slavery and human trafficking shared a moving testimony about how she was helped by The Salvation Army.

Oringo, who comes from Uganda and is now serving with The Salvation Army in the Netherlands, said: "I am a survivor of human trafficking and I know from personal experience that slavery is one of the greatest human rights abuses of our time.

"I would often say to myself 'Can anybody see me? Can anybody hear me?' All of us need to keep our eyes and ears open."

Territorial Commander, Commissioner Anthony Cotterill, gave a Christmas message, while Lieut-Colonel Dean Pallant, Secretary for Communications compered the event.

Pallant said: "Our annual Christmas concert is always a delightful way to start the festive season, and it is wonderful to see the performers use their talents to help remind us of the reason we celebrate – the birth of Jesus Christ."