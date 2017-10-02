Man who survived Las Vegas shooting says he's a 'firm believer in God now'

Taylor Benge managed to escape the Las Vegas shooting with his sister. Both survived unharmed. (Photo: CNN)

One man who managed to escape the Las Vegas mass shooting alive will never be the same again.

Taylor Benge was at the Route 91 country music festival in the city last night when a gunman opened fire on the crowd from a room on the 32nd room of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

At least 58 people were killed and over 500 injured in what is being described as America's deadliest mass shooting.

Benge told CNN news anchor Rick Berman that he and his sister got caught up in the chaos when the gunman started unloading rounds from an automatic gun, sending the crowds scrambling for cover.

He described seeing bodies lying on the ground and confusion as they didn't know where the shooting was coming from or how many shooters there were.

His sister jumped on him to shield him from any bullets but thankfully they all missed the pair and they were able to escape unharmed.

Now the terrifying experience has made him reconsider his beliefs about God as he told Berman he was agnostic up until Sunday night's shooting.

'It's a kind of fight or flight situation ... you've just got to take it to God and hope that you make it,' he said.

'I know I can't speak for everyone, but for me... I was agnostic going into that concert, and I'm a firm believer in God now, 'cause there's no way that... all that happened, and that I made it, and I was blessed enough to still be here alive talking to you today.'