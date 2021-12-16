Last of 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti are freed

The last 12 missionaries being held hostage in Haiti have now been freed, says Christian Aid Ministries (CAM), the group they were in the country with.

The group of 17 were kidnapped in October on their way back from visiting a CAM-supported orphanage in Haiti.

Sixteen of the missionaries came from the US, while one was from Canada.

The group also included children, the youngest being just 8-months-old.

The notorious 400 Mawozo claimed responsibility for the kidnapping and demanded $1m per head for their release.

Gang leader Wilson Joseph had threatened to kill the group if the ransom was not met.

Two were then released in November, followed by another three earlier this month.

Throughout the ordeal, CAM asked supporters to join in prayer and fasting.

The Ohio-based ministry confirmed on Thursday that all of the group have now been freed.

"We glorify God for answered prayer — the remaining 12 hostages are FREE! Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe," it said.

"Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months. We hope to provide more information as we are able."