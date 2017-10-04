Lack of respect for Donald Trump and the Bible caused Las Vegas shooting, says Pat Robertson

Then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks with Pat Robertson at a campaign event at Regents University in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Feb. 24, 2016. (Video Screenshot/CBN)

A 'profound disrespect for authority' including for President Trump is the reason behind the Las Vegas massacre, according to the conservative Christian evangelist Pat Robertson.

Addressing 700 Club, the popular Christian TV programme he hosts, Robertson protested that the United States is showing that it has 'no vision of God'.

He said: 'Violence in the streets, ladies and gentleman — why is it happening? The fact that we have disrespect for authority; there is profound disrespect of our President, all across this nation. They say terrible things about him. It's in the news, it's in other places.'

But it was not just Trump that is being disrespected.

Robertson continued: 'There's disrespect now for our national anthem, disrespect for our veterans, disrespect for the institutions or government, disrespect for the court system. All the way up and down the line — disrespect.'

Blaming a lack of deference to 'biblical authority', he said: 'When there is no vision of God, people run amok.'

Robertson has previously said Hurricane Katrina was God's punishment for abortion and that the 2010 earthquake in Haiti' was due to a 'pact' with the devil.