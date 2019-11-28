Kim Kardashian says she's had an 'awakening' about dressing 'too sexy'

Kanye West recently aired his views about his wife Kim Kardashian's skin tight Met Gala dress and although she rebuffed him at the time, it seems like she's given it some thought and is coming round to his way of seeing things.

The reality TV star told The Cut that she's had an "awakening" about her clothes choices and nudity in general. In addition to her husband's opinion of what she wears, it seems raising four young children is also giving her some food for thought.

It goes even further than that too, as she even owned up to being partly responsible for the amount of nudity on Instagram.

She told the magazine: "I don't know if it's the fact that my husband has voiced that sometimes too sexy is just overkill, and he's not comfortable with that.

"I listen to him and understand him. Still, at the end of the day, he always gives me the freedom to be and do what I want.

"But I have kind of had this awakening myself. I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time. And I definitely contributed to that."

Her increasing criminal justice work, which has taken her all the way to the White House for meetings with Donald Trump, has also contributed to the evolution of her thoughts on how she dresses and the pictures she posts to social media.

"I also did think, like, Okay, I'm here in the White House and then the next day I was posting, like, a crazy bikini selfie. And I was thinking, I hope they don't see this. I have to go back there next week," she said.

"I think I'm evolving to where I don't feel the need to want to keep up. Not that I did it to feel like I had to keep up, but I guess I just don't care as much anymore to want to take tons of photos in a thong bikini."

Kardashian turned heads when she wore a nude dress to the Met Gala ball specially created by Mugler that was designed to appear wet, as if she had just emerged from the water.

In a clip of her reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kanye, who recently converted to Christianity, let it be known to her that he wasn't comfortable with her choice of dress for the prestigious event.

He told her that he had realized that women wearing revealing outfits, even his wife, was affecting him spiritually.

"I just went through this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, 'Oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing her body off'," he said.

"I didn't realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and the father of now ... about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear. It's hot. For who, though?"

He added: "You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy."

At the time, she respectfully told him that she wasn't ready to change her style just yet.

"Just because you're on a journey and transformation doesn't mean I'm in the same spot with you," she told him.

But now her latest comments to The Cut reveal a dramatic shift for Kim, who not too long ago received scathing criticism back in 2016 when she posted a fully nude selfie of herself to her Instagram.

Kim was on The Real talk show earlier this month where she said she wanted to honour Kanye's spiritual journey.

"He's had this epiphany of being this ... not that he wasn't an amazing dad, but being more strict as a dad and very forceful on the imagery that's in our household and what they see," she said.

"I actually agree with it, but I'm always going to be me."

She added: "At the end of the day, he's going to do things I don't agree with and I support him and vice versa."