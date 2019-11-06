Kim Kardashian says she wants to honour husband Kanye West's 'beautiful' Christian faith journey

Staff writer
Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives with Kanye West to attend the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 1, 2015.REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kim Kardashian has said she is ready to compromise with husband Kanye West and his altered approach to parenting after his conversion to Christianity. 

The reality TV star and entrepreneur told the US talk show The Real that Kanye had become stricter after his recent conversion but that she wanted to "honour" him and his faith journey. 

"He is my husband so I obviously want to honor him and what he's feeling," she said.

"He's been going through this life change and it's mostly about the kids. He's very cautious about what we have in the house. We got rid of TVs in the kids' rooms and removed makeup from North's room." 

She made the comments in response to a question about Kanye's views on her "sexy" clothing after a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed him suggesting that she tone it down. 

In the episode, Kanye aired concerns about the tightfitting and busty dress that she picked out for the Met Gala. At the time, she told him that while she appreciated his faith journey, she wasn't in the same place as him. 

On The Real, Kim revealed that Kanye had become much more of a family man after converting earlier this year, but also admitted that for now, her style was staying the same. 

"He's had this epiphany of being this ... not that he wasn't an amazing dad, but being more strict as a dad and very forceful on the imagery that's in our household and what they see," she said.

"I actually agree with it, but I'm always going to be me."

She added: "At the end of the day, he's going to do things I don't agree with and I support him and vice versa."

She went on to say that compromise was the key to their marriage being successful. 

"Things that he did a year ago he probably wouldn't be doing today and I love that beautiful journey as well," she said.

"There's always that fine line of staying firm and doing what you feel comfortable with," she concluded. "I take a little bit of him and I respect what he's saying and I totally compromise."

Most Read

  1. Kanye West's new gospel album 'Jesus is King' No. 1 on US Billboard charts

  2. Pastor James MacDonald formally disqualified by Harvest Bible Chapel

  3. Paula White says Donald Trump wanted to build her a megachurch 'house of God'

  4. Is the 'transgender bubble' about to burst?

  5. 'I Kissed Dating Goodbye' author Joshua Harris says he 'excommunicated' himself

  6. US pastor stranded in India after arrest on declarations charge

  7. Most Brits don't believe the Bible is relevant to their own lives

  8. Christian comedian John Crist accused of sexual misconduct

  9. Christians praying for the persecuted Church throughout November

More News

  1. agape-living-and-telling

    Why we struggle to share our faith and what we can do about it

  2. chick-fil-a

    What Chick-Fil-A reveals about British intolerance and irrationality

  3. chris-naylor

    Tributes paid to A Rocha co-founder and CEO killed in accident

  4. whoopi-goldberg

    Whoopi Goldberg to star in Sister Act The Musical

  5. jeff-younger

    Judge throws a lifeline to dad trying to stop 7-year-old son's transition

  6. mick-jagger

    Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton step in to help save church organ

  7. mosul

    Churches destroyed by ISIS in Iraq to be rebuilt