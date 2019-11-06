Kim Kardashian says she wants to honour husband Kanye West's 'beautiful' Christian faith journey

Kim Kardashian has said she is ready to compromise with husband Kanye West and his altered approach to parenting after his conversion to Christianity.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur told the US talk show The Real that Kanye had become stricter after his recent conversion but that she wanted to "honour" him and his faith journey.

"He is my husband so I obviously want to honor him and what he's feeling," she said.

"He's been going through this life change and it's mostly about the kids. He's very cautious about what we have in the house. We got rid of TVs in the kids' rooms and removed makeup from North's room."

She made the comments in response to a question about Kanye's views on her "sexy" clothing after a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed him suggesting that she tone it down.

In the episode, Kanye aired concerns about the tightfitting and busty dress that she picked out for the Met Gala. At the time, she told him that while she appreciated his faith journey, she wasn't in the same place as him.

On The Real, Kim revealed that Kanye had become much more of a family man after converting earlier this year, but also admitted that for now, her style was staying the same.

"He's had this epiphany of being this ... not that he wasn't an amazing dad, but being more strict as a dad and very forceful on the imagery that's in our household and what they see," she said.

"I actually agree with it, but I'm always going to be me."

She added: "At the end of the day, he's going to do things I don't agree with and I support him and vice versa."

She went on to say that compromise was the key to their marriage being successful.

"Things that he did a year ago he probably wouldn't be doing today and I love that beautiful journey as well," she said.

"There's always that fine line of staying firm and doing what you feel comfortable with," she concluded. "I take a little bit of him and I respect what he's saying and I totally compromise."