Justin Bieber heads to recording studio with Pastor Carl Lentz: What are they cooking up?

Justin Bieber hangs out with one of his favorite preachers, Pastor Carl Lentz of Hillsong Church. (PHOTO: Instagram/Justin Bieber)

Justin Bieber's long-standing friendship with Pastor Carl Lentz is not really a secret, so public sightings of the two of them are not too surprising. However, seeing the two of them at a recording studio in Beverly Hills might be some cause for excitement, as it could mean they are creating new music for Hillsong Church.

They first appeared in the recording studio on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail. Bieber and his favorite preacher later headed to West Hollywood for a bite to eat. The following day, they were spotted again at the same place.

Back when Bieber was constantly being criticized for his unruly behavior and party boy ways, it was Lentz from Hillsong Church who took him under his wing and came to his defense. When Bieber showed interest in being baptized, Lentz agreed without hesitation and even apparently used Tyson Chandler's bathtub to do so.

"People say we cater to celebrities," Lentz told GQ. "And I say, yes, we do. Celebrities deserve a relationship with God. Celebrities deserve a place to pray."

Bieber's friendship with Lentz only grew deeper after that, and so did his faith. During a 2015 interview with Complex Magazine, the "Love Yourself" hitmaker even bared his feelings about Jesus.

"I just wanna honestly live like Jesus. Not be Jesus – I could never – I don't want that to come across weird. He created a pretty awesome template of how to love people and how to be gracious and kind. If you believe it, he died for our sins," he said.

Bieber said he deals with pain, fear, and insecurities. But because he has Jesus by his side, he is confident he can overcome them. "We have the greatest healer of all and his name is Jesus Christ. And He really heals," he said.