Christian pop star Justin Bieber has posted a live video of himself dancing to worship music at Australia's Hillsong church.

Justin Bieber dances at Hillsong: 'Nothing more cool than praising God.' Justin Bieber/Instagram

And Bieber, who recently cancelled his Purpose tour amid speculation that he wishes to deepend his relationship with Jesus, captioned the Instagram post: 'Nothing more fun/cool than praising our God.'

Bieber looks exceptionally happy in the video, and many of the comments reflect delight by his fans that he has clearly found peace through faith in Christ.

Nothing more fun/cool than praising our God A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Bieber, who recently took part in the Hillsong convention in Australia, is dancing to the Hillsong band Young & Free to the popular worship song, Wake.

Bieber is currently regularly seen with US Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz, who is believed to be helping the former child star deepen his faith. However, Hillsong has denied that there was any influence from the church in Bieber's decision to step back from the sold-out Purpose tour.

A spokesman said: 'The recent announcement by Justin Bieber about his tour does not involve Hillsong Church.'

Bieber himself said he was merely suffering burnout.

He told fans at Santa Monica beach in California: 'Sorry for anyone who feels disappointed or betrayed, it's not in my heart or anything, and have a blessed day.'

A spokesman for the star said: 'Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months.'