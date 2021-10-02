'It's been a great run' - Pat Robertson steps down as host of 'The 700 Club' after 54 years

Pat Robertson has announced he is stepping down as host of The 700 Club, the evangelical current affairs TV show he has hosted for over half a century.

The 700 Club is the flagship programme of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), the TV ministry founded by Robertson in 1960.

The first episode of The 700 Club aired in 1966, making it one of the longest continuously running TV shows of all time.

The 91-year-old, who suffered a stroke in 2018, announced his departure from the show during the 60th anniversary of CBN's first TV broadcast.

He will be handing over the reins to his son, Gordon Robertson.

"Today's show will be my final as host of The 700 Club," he said.

"My replacement will be my very capable son, Gordon, who will take over as full-time host of the programme."

Addressing viewers he said, "After, I think, 54 years of hosting the programme, I thank God for everyone that's been involved and I want to thank all of you."

He added, "It's been a great run."

Although Robertson will no longer front The 700 Club, he will still act as adviser and feature in a monthly interactive episode of the show where he will answer questions from viewers.

He also plans to teach students at Regent University, which he founded in 1977.

"Robertson looks forward to devoting his energy and experience full-time to helping train and equip members of the 11,000-strong student body of Regent University as they are preparing to become 'Christian Leaders to Change the World'," CBN said.

"In hosting the Christian Broadcasting Network's flagship programme for decades, Pat Robertson has shared the Gospel of Jesus Christ with millions of viewers.

"He has worked to bring the hope of Christ to America and the world through inspiring testimonies of the Holy Spirit's power and firsthand accounts of lives touched by the generosity of CBN partners, through disaster relief efforts and aid for others in need."