Is Rihanna expecting first child? Singer sparks pregnancy rumors at 'Valerian' premiere

Will Rihanna soon become a mother? That is the question fans are asking after the 29-year-old singer and actress stepped out at the premiere of her latest film, "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," in London on July 24.

Rihanna looked stunning at the "Valerian" red carpet. She donned a busty fire-engine red flowing dress and paired it with a matching floral clutch, ruby-colored earrings and strappy heels.

However, that was not the only reason people were buzzing about Rihanna. Many speculated that the "Where Have You Been" hitmaker picked a flowing dress to hide her growing baby bump.

"I wonder if she's really pregnant because she keeps wearing big clothes [and] gaining weight," one netizen commented on the Instagram post.

"I think she might be pregnant and this dress was supposed to hide her figure and a big belly," another fan speculated.

The pregnancy rumors came a month after Rihanna was photographed smooching Hassan Jameel while on holiday in Barcelona, Spain. The latter is said to be the deputy president and vice chairman of the Abdul Latif Jameel, one of the world's most successful companies, and a key figure in the distribution of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia.

Since then, Rihanna and Jameel have reportedly been thinking about their next step as a couple. It is rumored that they are already talking about marriage — even intending to have two separate wedding ceremonies.

"They agree that they won't get married in the U.S.," an unnamed source told Life & Style Weekly. "They want the place where they exchange vows to be special to who they are and where they come from, which means Barbados for her and Saudi Arabia for him, probably in Riyadh."

When it comes to wedding planning, Rihanna and Jameel are allegedly working on a solid prenuptial agreement outlining the division of their combined assets. The former has a net worth of $230 million, while the latter's family is worth $1.5 billion.