Entertainment
Wealthy - and not so wealthy - White House staffers' finances detailed in new disclosures
It's April Fool's Day - Here are our top Christian April Fool stories
Amal Clooney: ISIS murders, gang rapes and sex slavery must not go unpunished
Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
12 staff arrested at Christian school in Sudan
Trump's new environmental policies - the end of the fight against climate change?
Church of England implementing new rules to prevent clergy sexual abuse
Justin Bieber's has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
Trump wants to let pastors endorse politicians, but most evangelical leaders don't want to

iPhone 8 release date, specs rumors: iPhone 8 camera will have new 3D features, reports say

Kristinova V. Justimbaste

Samsung recently unveiled the latest installment in its flagship series, the Galaxy S8. With its sleek new look and upgraded features, the tech industry is now looking toward Apple, waiting for its next move. Will the iPhone 8 be better than the S8?

A promo photo of the iPhone 7 Jet Black EditionApple

The Cupertino-based tech giant has kept its silence on its plans for the upcoming iPhone 8 unit. It is, however, expected to be innovative and special, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Apple's smartphone line. Rumor has it that the iPhone will come with 3D-sensing camera. Its front camera will reportedly have diffractive optical elements (DOE) with vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) components.

With this tech, the front camera will be able to support 3D-sensing and 3D-modeling. The upgrade will set the bar even higher for smartphone cameras. The iPhone camera, which is already a sought-after feature of the device, is expected to outperform Samsung's 3D capabilities, especially in terms of virtual reality (VR) gaming.

Another expected difference is the placement of the fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S8, like many other Android devices, has the sensor positioned on the rear part of the device. For the S8, it is located right next to the camera. The iPhone 8, however, might produce a new technology and set a new trend.

A patent that was recently published suggests that Apple is looking for a way to place the sensor under a display.

Advertisement

Apple is also expected to follow through on the latest trend, one which it introduced with the iPhone 7, the removal of the 3.5-mm headphone jack. The wireless AirPods were only introduced recently. As for Samsung, the company has decided to stay away from this trend.

Apple has yet to confirm these recent reports. Tech junkies should treat the latest reports as speculation until proven otherwise.

More updates should arrive in the weeks to come. 

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY