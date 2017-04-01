iPhone 8 release date, specs rumors: iPhone 8 camera will have new 3D features, reports say

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Samsung recently unveiled the latest installment in its flagship series, the Galaxy S8. With its sleek new look and upgraded features, the tech industry is now looking toward Apple, waiting for its next move. Will the iPhone 8 be better than the S8?

The Cupertino-based tech giant has kept its silence on its plans for the upcoming iPhone 8 unit. It is, however, expected to be innovative and special, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Apple's smartphone line. Rumor has it that the iPhone will come with 3D-sensing camera. Its front camera will reportedly have diffractive optical elements (DOE) with vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) components.

With this tech, the front camera will be able to support 3D-sensing and 3D-modeling. The upgrade will set the bar even higher for smartphone cameras. The iPhone camera, which is already a sought-after feature of the device, is expected to outperform Samsung's 3D capabilities, especially in terms of virtual reality (VR) gaming.

Another expected difference is the placement of the fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S8, like many other Android devices, has the sensor positioned on the rear part of the device. For the S8, it is located right next to the camera. The iPhone 8, however, might produce a new technology and set a new trend.

A patent that was recently published suggests that Apple is looking for a way to place the sensor under a display.

Apple is also expected to follow through on the latest trend, one which it introduced with the iPhone 7, the removal of the 3.5-mm headphone jack. The wireless AirPods were only introduced recently. As for Samsung, the company has decided to stay away from this trend.

Apple has yet to confirm these recent reports. Tech junkies should treat the latest reports as speculation until proven otherwise.

More updates should arrive in the weeks to come.