'I can do all things through God': Disabled Navy mechanic prepares for Warrior Games

Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Dubus

This Navy mechanic followed her calling fom God when she signed up for the military.

Then an accident aboard ship in Japan meant she needed a foot amputated.

Now she is a star athlete in the US Department of Defense Warrior Games.

Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Dubus said God helps her through her good days and bad days, and she recommends adaptive sports to others who may also be ill, wounded or injured.

'Take it one day at a time and keep breathing because life doesn't end,' she said. 'There's a scripture I like to quote, "I can do all things through God. He strengthens me." As long as you keep going, as long as you keep holding on to God, you can still keep going. It's not the end. Keep going.'

She enlisted after 9/11 to become a Navy aviation structural mechanic when she heard a 'still, small voice' that encouraged her to join.

'It was my calling from God,' said. She also said it was in her blood since her grandfather, Husted Dubus, served as a gunner's mate in World War II, as well as other relatives who also served in the Navy.

Dubus, who's been in the Navy now for 14 years, said her spirituality has guided her throughout her time in the military, including her recovery from serious injury.

About 265 wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans representing teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, US Special Operations Command, United Kingdom and the Australian Defence Force are competing in shooting, archery, cycling, track and field, swimming, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball.

Dubus' track and field events include wheelchair track, seated discus and shot put as well as the cycling competition.

She didn't grow up being an athlete and resisted being a part of the program when she first heard about it, but enjoys it because 'it feels great, it gives me a sense of purpose again. Everybody has welcomed me with open arms and have been really supportive. These guys have been a blessing. They're great.'