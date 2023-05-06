'Homage of the People' wording changed for King's coronation

There has been a last minute change of wording to the 'Homage of the People' during the coronation of King Charles III.

The wording has been changed to make clear that the pledge of allegiance to the King by members of the public is an invitation and not a command.

The changes have been made after a strong backlash against the original wording.

The Archbishop of Canterbury was originally "to call upon all persons of goodwill ... to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all."

According to The Telegraph, this has been amended to, "I now invite those who wish to offer their support to do so, with a moment of private reflection, by joining in saying 'God save King Charles' at the end, or, for those with the words before them, to recite them in full."

The coronation is taking place at Westminster Abbey, with some 2,300 invited guests.

It will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, under the theme of 'Called to Serve'.