Heartbreaking letter by Christian convert in prison in Iran reveals his hunger strike torment

x

Amin Afshar-Naderi World Watch Monitor

What have I done against you and our country that made you hate me this much? I have learned from the Bible to love my enemies and to pray for those who hate me. But what have you actually learned?

These are the heartbreaking words written by Amin Afshar-Naderi, a convert to Christianity who has gone on hunger strike in the notorious Evin prison in Iran.

He has decided to starve himself to death after being sentenced last week to serve 15 years in jail in Iran and after enduring endless insults to his Christain faith, according to the Mohabat News website

He was one of four Christians sentenced last week. Two of the others are also converts, Kaviyan Fallah-Mohammadi and Hadi Asgari.

Their pastor Victor Bet-Tamraz was also jailed.

Advertisement

The other three received 10 years but Afshar-Naderi received 15 because his sentence included an additional blasphemy crime. Two of them were bailed. Asgari and Afshari-Naderi have been in prison since August last year and were both accused of violating the national security by hosting House Churches and promoting Christianity.

In his letter, as reported also by World Watch Monitor, Afshar-Naderi says: 'I have learned not to speak in abusive language; what have YOU learned? You were using rude language during the interrogation, you made fun of my beliefs and attacked my monotheistic religion; I have never insulted you, not because I did not have the power to do so, but deep inside I have always prayed for your health.

'You have written a report filled with lies, stating that I have insulted your religious beliefs! You even forced my prison inmates to accept and sign the confession! I just watched you and prayed for you.

Amin Afshar-Naderi is on hunger strike Mahout News/Facebook

'It has been a year now that I have tolerated all the insults from my inmates, the prison guards and you all, while I have not done anything wrong and have been deprived of basic needs. However, I have always prayed for you to be fair and just. Not only did you not stick to any of your promises you gave in the court, in front of the pastor, my family, and all the people who were present, you hated me more and more every day and finally you hid my from the ambassadors of those selected countries you had in mind!

'I have no words. Do whatever you want, like what you have done until now, but not according to justice, morality and law. There is one question in my mind, if we are actually what you say we are and we have insulted your religious beliefs and if your judicial process from the time of arrest to interrogation and court sessions were all lawful, then why are you hiding us from people? This is alright. I surrender to your cruel decision and I have decided to terminate my life slowly and that is why I am on hunger strike. I promise you not to cost any financial loss to you. I even deny to receive any medicine. I hope you feel little better by seeing my slow death and suffering.'

Amin Afshar-Naderi's letter

What have I done against you and our country that made you hate me this much? I have learned from the Bible to love my enemies and to pray for those who hate me. But what have you actually learned?

I have learned not to speak in abusive language; what have YOU learned? You were using rude language during the interrogation, you made fun of my beliefs and attacked my monotheistic religion; I have never insulted you, not because I did not have the power to do so , but deep inside I have always prayed for your health.

You have written a report filled with lies, stating that I have insulted your religious beliefs! You even forced my prison inmates to accept and sign the confession! I just watched you and prayed for you.

It has been a year now that I have tolerated all the insults from my inmates, the prison guards and you all, while I have not done anything wrong and have been deprived of basic needs. However, I have always prayed for you to be fair and just. Not only did you not stick to any of your promises you gave in the court, in front of the pastor, my family, and all the people who were present, you hated me more and more every day and finally you hid my from the ambassadors of those selected countries you had in mind!

I have no words. Do whatever you want, like what you have done until now, but not according to justice, morality and law. There is one question in my mind, if we are actually what you say we are and we have insulted your religious beliefs and if your judicial process from the time of arrest to interrogation and court sessions were all lawful, then why are you hiding us from people? This is alright. I surrender to your cruel decision and I have decided to terminate my life slowly and that is why I am on hunger strike. I promise you not to cost any financial loss to you. I even deny to receive any medicine. I hope you feel little better by seeing my slow death and suffering.