Hatun Tash, Christian preacher feared missing, 'is fine'

An update from the ministry of evangelist Hatun Tash has said she "is fine" after fears that she was missing.

Tash leads Defend Christ Critique Islam Ministries (DCCI) and often engages with Muslims at Speakers' Corner in London's Hyde Park.

DCCI raised concerns about Tash's welfare a few days ago and claimed that the police had not responded to requests to look into her whereabouts.

The Met Police denied the claims and said that a missing persons investigation had been carried out.

"In recent weeks, concerns have been raised online about the safety of Hatun Tash. While there was no specific information to suggest she had come to harm, given the number of people who were worried about her safety, a missing persons investigation was launched," a spokesperson said.

"Based on the information established as part of that investigation, Hatun is no longer being treated as a missing person.

"We understand that those who are worried about her will want to know more details to satisfy their own concerns, but it would not be appropriate for us to go into the details of either the investigation or any specific communication officers have had as part of it."

DCCI Ministries has now shared an update confirming that she has been in touch by email "saying that she is fine".

The ministry is asking Christians to continue praying for her and to join in a day of fasting and praying for her on 28 December.

Concerns about Tash's welfare arose days after a man was sentenced to a minimum of 16 years in prison for a plot to kill her.

Edward Little, 22, travelled to London from his home in Brighton on 23 September with the intent of killing the preacher.

He was intercepted by police while on his way to buy a weapon and arrested. He was carrying thousands of pounds in cash at the time.

In May, the 22 year old pleaded guilty to preparing an act of terrorism and was sentenced this month.

In July 2021, Tash was slashed in the face at Speakers' Corner. The attacker has never been caught.