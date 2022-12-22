Half of Brits think science and Christianity are incompatible

Research by the Theos think tank reveals that around half of Brits think science and Christianity are incompatible.

Just over a third (36%) felt that they are compatible.

When it came to science and 'faith', nearly half (47%) said they were incompatible, compared with 41% who said they are compatible.

Asked about the compatibility of science and 'religion', those saying they were incompatible rose to 57%, compared with only 37% who said they were compatible.

Men (60%) were much more likely than women (55%) to say that science and religion are incompatible.

Over a third (38%) said that the theory of the Big Bang made it hard to be religious, compared with 31% who disagreed.

But nearly half of respondents (48%) agreed that "all religions have some element of truth in them".

And half (49%) agreed that "humans are at heart spiritual beings".

The survey was carried out by YouGov on behalf of Theos and asked the views of 5,153 UK adults.

The data has inspired the launch of an online survey about science and religion called the Science and Religion Compass, run jointly by Theos and the Faraday Institute.

Over 8,000 people have taken part in the survey so far.

Nick Spencer, Senior Fellow at Theos, said, "People hold different views on science and religion – but they also hold them for different reasons.

"For example, some people think that science and religion are compatible because modern science has proved religious beliefs true.

"Others think they are compatible because they have nothing to do with one another.

"The Science and Religion Compass will hopefully encourage people to think and talk more deeply about two of the most important areas of human life."