'Gotham' season 4 release date, plot news: Jim Gordon will come after vigilante Bruce Wayne; the Scarecrow brings fear in new trailer

"Gotham"'s new tagline for season 4, "A Dark Knight." Twitter/Gotham

As the season 4 premiere of "Gotham" approaches, more teaser trailers and details about the upcoming season are being revealed. With Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) now roaming the streets as a vigilante at night, it will definitely put him down Jim Gordon's (Ben McKenzie) path. Plus, the newest trailer features the Scarecrow (Charlie Tahan) about to wreak havoc on the mad city.

Fans of the comics know that Batman has often gone head-to-head with Commissioner Gordon and the Gotham City Police Department, and it seems like the show will be taking that approach for Bruce and Jim this coming season. Before Jim comes after Bruce, however, he has to deal with Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) first. The show's executive producer John Stephens revealed to DC All Access that in the first half of season 4, Jim will be trying to "loosen Penguin's hold" upon the city.

Stephens added that Jim will team up with Carmine Falcone's (John Doman) daughter Sofia Falcone (Crystal Reed) to try and "dethrone" Penguin.

Bruce, on the other hand, is slowly earning some notoriety in the city's streets as a masked vigilante as the season three finale revealed. Of course, all that crime fighting in the alleyways is not going to go unnoticed and that will put Jim on the trail to finding out who has been doing so. Stephens said that Jim will be hunting a masked Bruce Wayne down, and the two of them will go head to head.

Jim and Bruce certainly have their work cut out for them, as they will also have to deal with other threats like R'as al Ghul (Alexander Siddig), Professor Pyg (Michael Cerveris), the Riddler (Cory Michael Smith), the Scarecrow and the rest.

Speaking of the Scarecrow, the newest trailer puts him front and center. As revealed by Entertainment Weekly, the fearsome villain is definitely going to strike at anyone, good guy and bad guy alike. The new trailer shows the villain asking, "What scares you the most?" because that is exactly what he is going to do, with the help of his fear toxin.

The Scarecrow, according to McKenzie, will definitely be crossing the paths of both Jim and Penguin, and the two will go head-to-head to see who can take him and his minions out first. It is also possible that Bruce might beat them to the punch and do it himself, now that he is forming his vigilante persona. Either way, the people of Gotham city are in for yet another round of terror.

"Gotham" season 4 will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.