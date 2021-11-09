Franklin Graham recovering from heart surgery

Evangelist Franklin Graham is recovering after undergoing heart surgery.

The surgery was performed on Monday to treat constrictive pericarditis, an inflammation of the pericardium, the sac-like covering of the heart.

The condition causes the sac to harden, preventing it from working properly.

Graham underwent the surgery to remove the pericardium at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

He was well enough to update supporters on his Facebook page on Tuesday, where he wrote: "We thank God that it went well."

Graham, who is CEO of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, said he was looking forward to getting back to his ministry duties.

"The team here at Mayo Clinic does such an incredible job—I couldn't speak more highly of them," he wrote.

"My doctors said I should expect a full recovery and will be able to return to my normal ministry schedule. I look forward to many opportunities around the world in 2022 to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and invite people to put their faith and trust in Him.

"I'm also looking forward to being able to ride my motorcycle by the time warm weather hits! I appreciate everyone's prayers."