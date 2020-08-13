Franklin Graham says America 'is in trouble, needs God's help'

Franklin Graham has said America "is in trouble" and that "we need God's help" as he called for Christians to join him for the 2020 Prayer March in Washington D.C. on 26th September.

The son of famous late evangelist, Billy Graham, posted on his Twitter, "I'm announcing today that on Sept. 26, I'm going to be in our nation's capital to pray—& I hope thousands of families, pastors, & churches will join me! Our nation is in trouble, & we need God's help. Make plans now to come for #PrayerMarch2020."

In a video message, Graham, who is the president of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), said: "Our only hope for this country is God."

The Prayer March takes place on Sept. 26 from 12pm to 2pm, starting at the Lincoln Memorial and moving nearly 2 miles to the Capitol building.

Graham referenced riots and anger across the country, as well as the Coronavirus pandemic, as he said in the video: "America is in trouble. It's in distress. But we do have hope, and that hope is in Almighty God. And we need to pray now more than ever — more than we have ever done in our lives.

"Our communities are hurting. Our people are divided. And there's fear and uncertainty all around us."

Other Christian leaders and ministries have also called for prayer for the nation. Pastor Jentezen Franklin of Free Chapel Church in Gainesville, Georgia has organised 21 days of prayer and fasting, which commenced on 1st August.

He has said, "I believe the Lord spoke to me and said to make the month of August a season of … crying out and praying and fasting and turning back to God like never before.

"It's time to fast and pray and break the back of COVID. We must see a divine reversal. We must see a turnaround."