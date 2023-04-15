Former Harvest Bible Chapel pastor James MacDonald charged with assault and battery

Former Harvest Bible Chapel Senior Pastor James MacDonald has been charged with felony assault and battery in California.

He was arrested after allegedly striking a 59-year-old woman during a traffic incident on 22 March.

A statement released by the City of Coronado Police said, "At 10:15 am this morning, a 62-year-old man was attempting to parallel park his truck in the 900 block of Orange Avenue when he struck the vehicle parked in front of him, which was occupied by a 59-year-old woman.

"As the woman got out of her car to talk to the man, he jumped out of his truck and attacked the victim. As he was assaulting the woman, his truck rolled backwards striking the vehicle parked behind him.

"Witnesses came to the victims aide, and stopped the man from leaving the area. Officers arrived on scene, arrested the suspect and also found a stolen handgun inside his truck.

"The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The roadway was closed for approximately one and a half hours while officers investigated the incident."

According to The Roys Report, he spent a few hours at San Diego Central Jail before being released on a $35,000 bail.

A criminal complaint filed by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office alleges that he "personally inflicted great bodily injury upon" the woman and "did willfully and unlawfully use force and violence".

The charges carry a prison sentence of up to seven years.

MacDonald's attorney, Michael Pancer, said in a statement to The Chicago Sun-Times that his client "would never intentionally harm another human being."

"The charges as written are not accurate as to what took place," he said.

"We believe the evidence will show Dr Macdonald's intent and conduct was neither malicious nor correctly assigned in the charges filed. We look to the legal process to establish what did happen and remedy the situation lawfully."

The newspaper reports that a court hearing has been scheduled for 14 June.