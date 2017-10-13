Former Bishop of London, Richard Chartres, is to receive life peerage

The Prime Minister's Office has announced that the former Bishop of London, Richard Chartres, is to be awarded a life peerage.

Reuters

Responding to the announcement, he said: 'This is a tribute to the work we have carried out together, across the Diocese of London, over more than 20 years. I hope to continue to speak up for the causes important to London and beyond, contributing to a new chapter – without, of course, treading on my successor's toes.'

The news has been praised by Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, who has said: 'It is wonderful to hear that Richard Chartres will be returning the House of Lords. His deep wisdom, experience and integrity were greatly valued during his two decades on the bishops' benches, and I pray that this new role will provide Bishop Richard with a fresh opportunity to offer those gifts in service to our national life.'

Chartres held the post of Bishop of London from November of 1995 up until his retirement in March of this year. A close friend ofthe Royal Family, he was a witness to Princess Diana's will and gave her memorial sermon in 2007. He confirmed Prince William and preached the sermon at his wedding to Kate Middleton on 29 April 2011.

In his final sermon at St Paul's Cathedral, the bishop urged greater cooperation between all Christian Churches and said by 'living with diversity and difference, we open ourselves up to grow and be transformed'.