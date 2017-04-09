'Fixer Upper' season 5 cancelled or renewed? Next season likely to air in November; sneak peek of spin-off show revealed
Things are looking great for HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines as they embark on a new project.
As previously reported, Chip and Joanna have started filming season 5 of "Fixer Upper," which means that the hit TV series has been renewed by the network. The announcement was made in a low-key manner by Joanna herself back in December when she posted a photo with her husband on Instagram, saying that filming has officially started.
According to Starcasm, the next season will likely air sometime in November, after Thanksgiving. This is based on HGTV's pattern of airing each season of "Fixer Upper." If it falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, then the show is expected to return on Nov. 28.
Rumors that the show's fifth season is cancelled may have sprung from the announcement of a spin-off, wherein Joanna shows viewers what goes on behind the scenes. Called "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design," the spin-off will give viewers what they have been asking for all these years.
In an exclusive sneak peek to the new show, she is seen in a space where piles of containers and decorations are. "Most of the time when it's the reveal, people wonder, what about the other bedrooms? Well, this is one of the bedrooms," she said in the video.
Many people may have also thought that the rooms that are not shown during the reveal are unfinished. However, Joanna clarified that everything is indeed done during the reveal. "It's finished, we've got a new light fixture in here, we've got all new trim and paint. It's really pretty, except all of my stuff is in here. So typically 2-3 of the rooms you don't see in the reveal, look just like this," she said referring to the room that she is in.
