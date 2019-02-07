First legally non-binary person in the US reverts back to being man

(Photo: Jamie Shupe) Jamie Shupe

The first person in the US to be legally recognised as non-binary has reverted back to being male.

In a public announcement on his blog, Jamie Shupe said he had returned to his male birth sex and now believed gender identity to be a 'fraud'.

He posted a picture of his new driver's license showing his gender to be 'M' for male.

It marks a dramatic turnaround for the man who once made international headlines as the first person in the US to successfully petition for a non-binary gender classification.

In 2016, an Oregon judge granted his petition to be recognised as non-binary and he assumed 'they' pronouns.

'I have my life back,' Shupe said at the time. 'I'm not a male. I'm not a female.'

But in the years since, he has become disillusioned and decided to desist.

'In the days ahead, I will be taking further steps to restore my birth sex to male more formally,' he said in the announcement.

'In my thirty plus year marriage, I am the husband. To my daughter, I am her Father. I no longer identity as a transgender or non-binary person and renounce all ties to transgenderism.'

He added: 'I will not be a party to advancing harmful gender ideologies that are ruining lives, causing deaths and contributing to the sterilization and mutilation of gender-confused children.'

Shupe went on to say that he had 'always been male' and that 'there should be no social or legal penalty for others to state that'.

He also voiced support for Donald Trump's ban on transgender people in the military and the US president's plan to write only two biological sexes into the law.

In a follow-up post, he said that his experience of being transgender, non-binary and then desisting back to being male was 'a cautionary lesson for anyone who believes that you can change your sex'.

He also hit out at the narrative that 'cutting off healthy body parts and sterilizing children' is a cure for gender dysphoria.

'It's not,' he said.