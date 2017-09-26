'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 episode 13 release date, plot news: Nick and Troy try to save trapped survivors

A promotional poster for the AMC series "Fear the Walking Dead." Facebook/FearTWD

In the next episode of "Fear the Walking Dead," Nick Clark (Frank Dillane) and Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman) attempt to save Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and the rest of the people from a horde of zombies outside the pantry.

The trailer for the 13th episode of the zombie show from AMC was just released and showed Troy and Nick mowing down zombies by ramming their truck into them. This was an attempt to lessen the number of zombies that were surrounding the entrance of the pantry where Alicia and the survivors were trapped.

It appeared that the zombies were able to penetrate the pantry because one of them was shown inside and about to bite Alicia. It remains to be seen though if she was able to get out of that dire situation.

In the last episode, Troy lured the horde of zombies to the ranch by using shot gun explosions to attract them. He experienced a moment of insanity thinking that this would cleanse the ranch of any wrongdoing and would mark a new beginning for everyone. However, he was brought back to his senses and told Nick to kill him before he could do anything else that could make things worse.

Nick told him to kill himself instead but he did not. Instead, he killed his brother Jake Otto (Sam Underwood) who had turned into a zombie because he was sadly bitten earlier.

In the upcoming episode, Nick and Troy have the unenviable task of killing the throngs of zombies in order to save the trapped survivors. It remains to be seen how they are going to get out of there and who will be left alive after the whole ordeal is over.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 episode 13 will air on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.