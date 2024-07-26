Elon Musk says he's a 'cultural Christian'

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk has opened up about his beliefs and his mission to combat what he calls the "woke mind virus".

Talking to Jordan Peterson in an interview for The Daily Wire, Musk called himself a "cultural Christian" and expressed admiration for the teachings of Jesus.

"While I'm not a particularly religious person, I do believe that the teachings of Jesus are good and wise, and that there's tremendous wisdom in turning the other cheek," he said.

Even though some people might deserve "a punch in the nose", he suggested it was not worth chasing after vengeance.

"I'm actually a big believer in the principles of Christianity. I think they're very good," he said.

Elaborating, he said that Christian beliefs "result in the greatest happiness for humanity, considering not just the present, but all future humans".

Taking a leaf out of the book of committed atheist Richard Dawkins, who recently called himself a "cultural Christian", Musk said in the interview, "I would say I'm probably a cultural Christian."

He added, "I was brought up as an Anglican, and I was baptised."

The two-hour interview delved into Musk's views on transgenderism and his transgender child who was born male but now identifies as a female called Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Musk said that the "people that have been promoting this should go to prison" and claimed that "it wasn't explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilisation drugs".

"It happened to one of my older boys, where I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier. This is before I had any understanding of what was going on," the father-of-12 said.

He said he has been committed to destroying "the woke mind virus" ever since.