Dozens of countries sign declaration denying 'right' to abortion

Dozens of countries have signed a declaration on women's health that opposes the concept of abortion as a human right.

The US, Poland, Brazil, Hungary and the United Arab Emirates were among the countries to sign the Geneva Consensus Declaration, but not the UK.

The declaration emphasizes universal healthcare, women's rights and equality, but it denies that women have a right to an abortion.

Instead, the document says that "every human being has the inherent right to life," and that children need "special safeguards and care before as well as after birth."

"There is no international right to abortion, nor any international obligation on the part of States to finance or facilitate abortion, consistent with the long-standing international consensus that each nation has the sovereign right to implement programs and activities consistent with their laws and policies," it says.

The document then says that "in no case should abortion be promoted as a method of family planning."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attended the signing ceremony.

He said: "Under President Trump's leadership, the United States has defended the dignity of human life everywhere and always. He's done it like no other president in history."

Last month, Trump called late-term abortions "execution".

Back in September, he promised to protect babies that survive abortions.