Christmas evangelistic campaign gets underway

(Photo: Shine Your Light)

A huge evangelistic effort aimed at reaching two million people living across the UK has begun.

The Shine Your Light campaign has been in the works for a number of months now and will see over 1,700 outreach events take place all over the country in churches, markets, shopping centres and elsewhere.

Started in 2023 with around 750 churches, the Shine Your Light campaign grew to include 1,500 churches last year and around 2,000 churches this year.

As well as the usual Christmas and carol services, there will be a special Christmas service broadcast into British prisons and homeless shelters, potentially reaching tens of thousands of people.

On Sunday the BBC programme Songs of Praise will look at the work of churches in Bedford that are involved in the campaign.

Pastor Jonathan Oloyede, Shine Your Light founder, said, “Shine Your Light this weekend is fuelled by 72 hours of continuous prayer across the four nations, as believers from many churches and networks unite with one heart.

“This Christmas, in a season of political and cultural tension, the Church is stepping out - into high streets, shopping centres, marketplaces and even sports grounds - to lift the name of Jesus.

"Though we come from different denominations and streams, we are one in Christ, serving our communities with His love. Everyone is welcome because Jesus came for all and gave His life for all."

Pastor Oloyede also noted that many had spent the year praying for the campaign and that the Holy Spirit will be at work with those seeking to share the gospel.

“This weekend, through carols, Scripture, and powerful testimonies, we are declaring the peace of Christ over our land, believing for salvation, healing and fresh hope as we seek God’s Kingdom over the Church, and over the whole of the UK and Ireland," said Oloyede.

The initiative has received support from the Evangelical Alliance, the King and the Prime Minister.

Gavin Calver, CEO of the Evangelical Alliance, said at one of the events organised by Shine Your Light, “It was such a joy to preach at a town wide carol service in Warrington on Wednesday evening, at the rugby league stadium.

"An amazing privilege to share the gospel in this environment and it’s always wonderful when churches work together so powerfully.”