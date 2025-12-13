New report uncovers spiritual priorities for Gen Z

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The International Fellowship of Evangelical Students (IFES) has released a new report into the changing nature of student ministry following the rise of the first digital generation - Gen Z.

The research that went into the report consisted of interviews and focus groups with students, staff and leaders from eight different locations, including Britain, Hong Kong and two countries in the Islamic world.

The report suggests that growing up in a digital environment has influenced the way Gen Z interacts with faith-based content.

Short, but authentic content is the preferred medium. One student interviewed was quoted as saying, “My friends want to see that Christianity is real, not just right.” It was also noted that the flood of information online presents difficulties as well as benefits.

While a young person can easily find information about Christianity and Jesus online, it may be difficult to translate this knowledge into a personal encounter with Christ without a spiritual guide.

The research also found that the world is becoming ever smaller, with many of Gen Z living in intercultural contexts in which there is a need for everyone to be able to bridge the cultural divides and respect difference.

This principle even becomes important at the individual level, where Gen Z places a high value on individual identity being respected.

It was noted that Gen Z typically places a high value on self-care, wellbeing and mental health, and that those wishing to minister to them need to be ready to offer assistance in these areas.

“Digital fatigue and mental health challenges were major concerns expressed in every country studied,” said the report.

“Gen Z expects the communities around them, including the church and student groups, to support their quest for wellbeing. Student ministries need to consider how to respond.”

The report also found that Gen Z view themselves as being more open to spiritual change than their parents.

The author of the report, Peter Dray, said, “The profound shifts we’re seeing among Gen Z signal a potentially very exciting moment for global student ministry, presenting opportunities and challenges.

"The report offers practical frameworks for ministry adaptation and intergenerational collaboration in our rapidly evolving global student context.

"I hope and pray it will kickstart discussions about how to effectively partner with Gen Z to help advance Christ’s kingdom in the world’s universities.”