Donald Trump promises to protect babies that survive abortion

Donald Trump has said there is a "sacrosanct moral duty" to protect babies born alive during botched abortions.

The US President told the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast that he plans to sign an executive order protecting babies that survive abortion, and increase federal funding for neonatal research so that every child has "the very best chance to thrive and to grow".

In the pre-recorded message, the President, who is seeking re-election this November, promised to defend the "sacred right to life" as well as the role of religion and prayer in society.

"Today, I am announcing that I will be signing the born alive executive order to ensure that all precious babies born alive, no matter their circumstances, receive the medical care that they deserve. This is our sacrosanct moral duty," he said.

During the message, Trump praised the contribution of people of faith to society, saying they made the nation "strong".

"I grew up next to a Catholic church in Queens, New York, and I saw how much incredible work the Catholic Church did for our community. These are amazing people. These are great, great people," he said.

"Catholic schools give many underserved children the chance to reach their God-given potential. Catholics of all backgrounds share the love of Christ with the most vulnerable as they care for the elderly, the homeless and neighbors in need.

"Our nation is strong because of Catholics and all people of faith. We believe in the joy of family, the blessing of freedom and the dignity of work and the eternal truth that every child born and unborn, is made the holy image of God.

"I will always protect the vital role of religion and prayer in American society and I will always defend the sacred right to life."