Don't look to God for an answer to Brexit impasse, says Tony Blair

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair suggested this week that Christians should make up their own minds about Brexit instead of looking to God for an answer.

Mr Blair, a Catholic, said in an appearance on BBC 2's Newsnight that it was not "sensible" to pray to God for an answer on the row over Britain's exit from the European Union.

"You can be as religious as you like but the thing about praying to God is he doesn't tell you what the level of minimum wage is," he said.

"I don't know what God's view of Brexit is and I don't think it's a sensible enquiry to have."

His comments came as churches were this week told to open their doors as places of prayer and contemplation for members of the public feeling uneasy about Brexit.

Church of England leaders are asking churches to hold informal cafe-style prayer meetings over the weekend of March 30, which should have marked the start of Britain's post-Brexit journey. That was before EU leaders agreed to push back the deadline by a few weeks to give Theresa May more time to get her deal passed in Parliament.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, said it was a "critical time" for the nation.

"As followers of Jesus Christ we are called to demonstrate that love for God and for each other, along with compassion, solidarity and care for the poorest, are our defining values," he said.

"These values have been the bedrock of our national life for many centuries. They are not simply our history: they are also our best hope for the future.

"For this reason, a century from now the Church will be remembered for how it responded at this crucial moment in the life of our nation and country. Will we be those who worked to defuse tension and hostility? Will we be those who called for civility and respect in how we speak about, and treat, each other?

"Will we be those who never stopped praying with urgency and hope for our country, our communities and our political leaders – and for a way forward that allows every person, family and community to flourish?

"This is an opportunity for the Church of England to join together in prayer for God's kingdom to come, and for the good of all in society. I hope that each of us will take hold of these resources to help us pray for our country at this critical time."